Collection of Wealthy Merchant Family Exhibited in Miyagi Town; Samurai Armor, Helmet, Doll Warriors on Display
13:59 JST, May 9, 2025
MARUMORI, Miyagi — To coincide with Children’s Day on May 5, an annual special exhibition featuring the Tango no Sekku (Boy’s Festival) is being held at the Kura no Kyodokan Sairi Yashiki museum, a registered national tangible cultural property in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, until May 25.
About 50 items are displayed at the exhibition, including a suit of armor and helmet made during the late Sengoku period (late 15th century to late 16th century), a 5-meter-long banner emblazoned with a samurai and about 20-centimeter-tall doll warriors modeled after famous samurai such as Minamoto no Yoshitsune and his trusted subordinate Benkei. All of these items were collected by the Saito family, a wealthy merchant family active in the town from the Edo period (1603-1867) to the early Showa era (1926-89).
A 43-year-old self-employed business owner in the town, observing the items carefully, said in a satisfied tone, “I was impressed by these heroic items.”
The exhibition is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
-
Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’