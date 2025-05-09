Collection of Wealthy Merchant Family Exhibited in Miyagi Town; Samurai Armor, Helmet, Doll Warriors on Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suits of armor, helmets and other items displayed at a special exhibition in Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, on April 17.

MARUMORI, Miyagi — To coincide with Children’s Day on May 5, an annual special exhibition featuring the Tango no Sekku (Boy’s Festival) is being held at the Kura no Kyodokan Sairi Yashiki museum, a registered national tangible cultural property in the town of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, until May 25.

About 50 items are displayed at the exhibition, including a suit of armor and helmet made during the late Sengoku period (late 15th century to late 16th century), a 5-meter-long banner emblazoned with a samurai and about 20-centimeter-tall doll warriors modeled after famous samurai such as Minamoto no Yoshitsune and his trusted subordinate Benkei. All of these items were collected by the Saito family, a wealthy merchant family active in the town from the Edo period (1603-1867) to the early Showa era (1926-89).

A 43-year-old self-employed business owner in the town, observing the items carefully, said in a satisfied tone, “I was impressed by these heroic items.”

The exhibition is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.