100-Meter-Long Koinobori Carp Streamer Flies in Park in Japan; About 70,000 People Gather at Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:45 JST, May 4, 2025

A 100-meter-long koinobori carp streamer weighing 330 kilograms flutters in the wind in Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday. The streamer, which was lifted 100 meters into the air by a large crane at a park, attracted about 70,000 spectators to the area. Kazo is known as a major production center for koinobori.

