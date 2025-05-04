Moss Phlox Competes with Beauty of Snow-Capped Mt. Fuji; Best Viewing Time Through Mid-May
15:47 JST, May 4, 2025
KOFU — Moss phlox flowers are in full bloom at Fuji Motosuko Resort, a tourist facility in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture.
A total of about 500,000 plants are in bloom over an area of about 15,000 square meters, creating a vivid pink carpet of different shades.
Due to low temperatures this early spring, the flowers bloomed five days later than usual, reaching full bloom last Sunday.
Now through mid-May is the best time to see them.
