Moss Phlox Competes with Beauty of Snow-Capped Mt. Fuji; Best Viewing Time Through Mid-May

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People take photos of a carpet-like expanse of colorful moss phlox with Mt. Fuji in the background, in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday.

KOFU — Moss phlox flowers are in full bloom at Fuji Motosuko Resort, a tourist facility in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture.

A total of about 500,000 plants are in bloom over an area of about 15,000 square meters, creating a vivid pink carpet of different shades.

Due to low temperatures this early spring, the flowers bloomed five days later than usual, reaching full bloom last Sunday.

Now through mid-May is the best time to see them.