Okayama: Bizen Pottery Workshop Draws Enthusiasts, Fosters Future Artists of Traditional Japanese Craft

Shintaro Fujimori, left, helps a class participant make Bizen ware in Bizen, Okayama Prefecture.

BIZEN, Okayama — Pottery classes are gaining popularity as one way to promote the city’s traditional ware, which has a 1,000-year history.

Bizen ware pottery has been an important industry and tourist draw of the Okayama Prefecture city of Bizen. As the industry reportedly faces headwinds from economic downturns, the Bizen pottery association Toyukai, comprising about 140 kiln owners and artists as well as companies, has been working with the city government to promote the pottery.

Their aim is to increase the number of people interested in Bizen ware and to eventually nurture more Bizen ware artists.

Intrigued by these efforts, I decided to try it out myself.

Participant from afar

I was introduced to the workshop of Shintaro Fujimori, 48, through Toyukai. Fully operational since the 2010s, his workshop now reportedly attracts about 1,500 annual visitors.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fujimori inspects the climbing kiln inside the Bizen Togei Center.

In a tranquil workshop nestled within the mountains, there were pieces created by participants on display. Fujimori began the lesson by demonstrating the spiral wedging of the clay, a crucial process of pottery.

“We must remove air from the clay and make the consistency uniform. It takes several years to perfectly master this process,” Fujimori said.

Following his lead, I hand-kneaded the clay into the shape of a tea bowl. Then, I attached a foot to the base, added my signature and finished in about an hour.

As the class drew to a close, the next participant arrived. Yukihiro Nakagawa, 59, a company executive from Tottori City has been attending the workshop almost monthly for about four years.

“The joy and pleasure of creating something unique in the world has made me completely addicted. Even though it’s a 100-kilometer drive [from home], it’s no trouble at all,” he said as he deftly manipulated an electric pottery wheel to create a tasteful piece.

Fujimori said he only fires the climbing kiln twice a year. So my creation is scheduled to be fired in the climbing kiln in June.

Participants can experience the joy of making their own original pottery for just ¥3,000. Enchanted by the joyful experience, I might go back again.

Path to becoming an artist

Fujimori also dedicates himself to fostering young artists as an instructor at the Bizen Togei Center, a Bizen ware education and training facility operated by the Toyukai association. The center offers a comprehensive one-year training course to refine one’s pottery skills and a one-month introductory course, welcoming aspiring pottery artists.

Students start the course by learning how to process raw clay sourced within the city, by removing impurities before wedging. While learning about clay preparation, they will be able to create pieces with hand-forming techniques and using electric potter’s wheels.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miyako Tatsu looks at a work she created during a training course at the Bizen Togei Center.

Furthermore, they gain knowledge of how kiln placement influences the final texture and how to manage the temperature and firing schedule, a process that can extend for about a week.

Over the year-long training course, each student produces about 20 pieces. A graduation exhibition showcasing their works was held at the Bizen city office lobby from March 25-30, captivating many visitors.

Miyako Tatsu, 42, who moved to Bizen after surviving the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January last year, exhibited a chandelier-like piece with several trumpet-like objects attached.

“Before the earthquake, I worked as an assistant instructor of Suzu ware. An offer of support from a Bizen ware artist and this training experience prompted my decision to become a ceramic artist,” she said.

While there used to be an exam to become a trainee, the number of applicants has decreased, so now one can become a trainee by passing an interview.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People examine Bizen ware pieces at outdoor stalls in the center area of Bizen in October last year. The event has been held every autumn for the past 40 years to promote Bizen ware.

“I want to convey the charm of Bizen ware with all my heart so that even one more person will aspire to become an artist,” Fujimori said.

The training course is taught by three full-time instructors, including Fujimori, with participation from Living National Treasure Jun Isezaki and holders of important intangible cultural property of the prefecture. This exceptional level of instruction will undoubtedly guide future Bizen ware artists.

Bizen ware pottery

Bizen ware, alongside Seto, Tokoname, Tamba, Echizen and Shigaraki wares, is one of Japan’s six ancient pottery types and boasts a history of about 1,000 years. Its primary allure lies in its natural texture, achieved by slowly firing high-quality clay without using glaze.

Pottery classes are offered in various locations in Bizen. Fujimori’s workshop is open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays. Using 500 grams of clay costs ¥3,000 if fired in a climbing kiln and ¥2,500 if fired in a gas kiln.