Shizuoka Marks Tea Season with Kanaya Festival
12:51 JST, April 30, 2025
SHIMADA, Shizuoka — A long-standing tradition celebrating the region’s famed tea harvest took place in mid-April as the Kanaya tea festival showcasing a tea-picking women’s group dance drew crowds to JR Kanaya Station in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The biennial festival was held on April 12 in the city known as a major tea production region.
The dance, featuring about 500 women and girls dressed in tea-picking attire, filled the streets and captivated the audience.
Organized by the Kanaya tea festival preservation and promotion association, the festival, which began in 1952 and was held for the 41st time, featured women of all ages dancing gracefully to the folk song “Chakkiri Bushi.”
They wore tea-picking costumes featuring kasuri checker-like pattern kimonos, red tasuki sashes and “anesan-kaburi” head coverings, a style of headdress using tenugui hand towels.
The festival was originally scheduled to continue on April 13 but was canceled due to forecast rain.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure