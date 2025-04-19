Fukuoka: International Terminal Opens After Refurbishment Work; New Facilities Include Expanded Duty-Free Section

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An ornamental object with Hakata-ori textile and a Yame chochin lantern stands in an extended area of Fukuoka Airport’s refurbished international terminal building.

FUKUOKA — The international terminal building at Fukuoka Airport has opened after expansion and refurbishment work was recently completed.

The area features objects made from traditional crafts from the area, creating a space where visitors can enjoy the cultures of the prefecture and other parts of the Kyushu region. The 8.7-meter-high centerpiece of the new area is comprised of Hakata-ori textile and a chochin Japanese traditional lantern, a specialty of Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture.

New facilities built at the terminal include a food court lined with shops that serve local specialties from Fukuoka Prefecture and seating for about 300 customers. Visitors can enjoy local cuisines such as udon, ramen and other dishes.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A food plaza is seen in Fukuoka Airport’s refurbished international terminal building.

The duty-free corner is now four times bigger than before. In addition to famous brand goods from Japan and overseas, various local specialties such as locally brewed sake are on sale. The airport’s operating company aims to increase sales from the duty-free shops in fiscal 2025 by 25% from the previous fiscal year.

The airport has seen a year-on-year rise in the number of international flight passengers. It expects to see a record of about 8.5 million visitors in fiscal 2024, a 20% increase from the number in fiscal 2023, and is likely to see further increases since the use of a second runway began in March.