Aomori Pref. City Celebrates Opening of New Bridge Expected to Revitalize Regional Economy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

City officials and others celebrate the opening of the New Ohashi bridge in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 22.

HACHINOHE, Aomori — The New Ohashi bridge spanning the Mabechi River in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, opened to traffic on March 22 after seven years of construction.

The bridge, which connects the city center to an industrial road and a coastal industrial zone, is expected to revitalize the regional economy through increased flow of goods and people.

The new bridge is a municipal road connecting Numadate and Hattaro in the city. According to the municipal government, the Ohashi bridge was originally built in 1955, but its corrosion due to aging and its narrow width became a problem, leading to the construction of the new bridge to start in fiscal 2018.

The new bridge is approximately 300 meters long and 11.5 meters wide. It has a one-lane road in each direction and sidewalks that are 2 meters wide each. The total cost of the project was approximately ¥10.3 billion.

On March 22, a commemorative ceremony with a brass band performance and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with about 150 people, including city officials and local elementary and junior high school students, in attendance.

Hachinohe Mayor Yuichi Kumagai said, “I hope that the reborn bridge will be loved by citizens and link to the future.”