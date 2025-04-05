Miyazaki: Craftsman Protects Folk Music Instrument for Future Listeners; Shamisen-like Gottan Diminishing from Kyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Masaki Kamimaki holds a gottan in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture.

MIMATA, Miyazaki — Driven by a profound desire to preserve the dwindling melodies of a traditional folk instrument, one craftsman is dedicating his life to crafting the instrument in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture.

Masaki Kamimaki, 48, aims to make sure generations yet to come can listen to the gottan’s soulful melodies.

The gottan is a unique shamisen-like instrument made of wood. The instrument indigenous to southern Kyushu typically measures less than one meter from the end of its body to the neck’s tip, weighing under one kilogram. Its distinctive sound is produced through plucking the three silk strings of varying thickness.

While historical accounts indicate that many households within Miyazaki Prefecture once possessed this instrument, its prevalence has significantly diminished. Today, even in its birthplace of Kagoshima Prefecture, only a limited number of craftspeople continue to make it.

Kamimaki’s journey began at the age of 29, when he worked at a lumberyard. He met Toshimi Kuroki, who was working to revitalize production of the gottan. This encounter prompted Kamimaki to visit Kuroki’s workshop regularly.

Captivated by the gottan’s simple yet nostalgic sound, Kamimaki sought apprenticeship under Kuroki, eager to master the craft and preserve the tradition. However, a few years later, Kuroki suffered a stroke that resulted in hemiplegia, prompting Kamimaki to assume responsibility for his master’s production orders.

Kamimaki refined his skills through diligent practice, culminating in the 2013 establishment of his own independent workshop on his property.

“My mission is to ensure my master’s techniques and the rich cultural heritage he embodied are carried forward, preventing them from dying out,” he said.