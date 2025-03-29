New Hiroshima Station Building Includes Glittering Atrium; Structure Connects to Tram Lines, Commercial Facility
14:37 JST, March 29, 2025
HIROSHIMA — The central atrium of the newly constructed Hiroshima Station building opened earlier this month in Hiroshima City, including platforms for tram services.
The new platforms of Hiroshima Electric Railway will begin operation this summer, making things more convenient for passengers since the atrium is directly connected to facilities for Shinkansen and other JR trains.
Hiroshima Electric Railway operates trams in the city, and from Hiroshima Station to Miyajimaguchi Station, the closest station to the ferry terminal for Miyajima Island, home to the World Heritage site Itsukushima Shrine.
The atrium, which serves as a gateway to the city, also connects to a commercial facility called minamoa.
The atrium spans the second to fifth floors of the building and measures about 30 meters from east to west and 50 meters from north to south.
The ceiling is made of molded aluminum panels that reflect sunlight and are believed to represent six rivers that flow through the city, as well as the sparkling surface of the Seto Inland Sea. There is a terrace on the third floor.
The Hiroshima municipal government, West Japan Railway Co. and Hiroshima Electric Railway began work on constructing the new station building in 2019.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
I’m Sick and Tired of Worrying about What My Mother Thinks
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
-
Japan Tourism / Charm of Train Journey through Valley Full of Ornamental Peach Blossoms in Gunma, Tochigi Prefectures
-
Limited Time Operation in Hakone; Japan’s First Windowless Gondola Lift to Run
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction