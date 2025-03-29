New Hiroshima Station Building Includes Glittering Atrium; Structure Connects to Tram Lines, Commercial Facility

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The atrium of the new building at Hiroshima Station

HIROSHIMA — The central atrium of the newly constructed Hiroshima Station building opened earlier this month in Hiroshima City, including platforms for tram services.

The new platforms of Hiroshima Electric Railway will begin operation this summer, making things more convenient for passengers since the atrium is directly connected to facilities for Shinkansen and other JR trains.

Hiroshima Electric Railway operates trams in the city, and from Hiroshima Station to Miyajimaguchi Station, the closest station to the ferry terminal for Miyajima Island, home to the World Heritage site Itsukushima Shrine.

The atrium, which serves as a gateway to the city, also connects to a commercial facility called minamoa.

The atrium spans the second to fifth floors of the building and measures about 30 meters from east to west and 50 meters from north to south.

The ceiling is made of molded aluminum panels that reflect sunlight and are believed to represent six rivers that flow through the city, as well as the sparkling surface of the Seto Inland Sea. There is a terrace on the third floor.

The Hiroshima municipal government, West Japan Railway Co. and Hiroshima Electric Railway began work on constructing the new station building in 2019.