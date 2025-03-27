Saga: 1,300-Year-Old Fortune-Telling Ritual Foresees Mostly Peace; Chief Priest Hopes for Stability

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Priest Masahiro Higashi, left, explains the divination results.

MIYAKI, Saga — A unique Shinto ritual predicting the fortune of the year based on mold growth on okayu rice porridge was held at Chiriku Hachimangu shrine in Miyaki, Saga Prefecture.

This traditional event has been conducted for approximately 1,300 years, since the shrine was founded. The rice porridge was cooked, placed in a copper ceremonial vessel and dedicated to the shrine on Feb. 26. On the morning of March 15, the porridge was moved to the “Okayu Hall” within the shrine grounds, where Chief Priest Masahiro Higashi, 85, announced the divination results.

This year’s general fortune was rated eight out of 10, indicating that “the year is expected to be mostly peaceful.”

Taking into consideration a variety of assessed aspects — such as weather conditions and agricultural productivity — the categories of “accidents,” which includes conflicts, and “fires” were marked at the highest level of concern, rated as “highly visible” on a three-tier scale.

However, the presence of small red mold spots covering the porridge was interpreted as a positive sign.

Reflecting on global affairs, including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Higashi remarked: “This year may be a turning point. I sincerely hope that the war will come to an end.”