Starbucks Employees in Aomori Pref. Learn to Prune Apple Trees, as Company Seeks to Promote Local Apples
16:43 JST, March 26, 2025
HIROSAKI, Aomori — Fourteen workers of Starbucks Coffee Japan in Aomori Prefecture recently tried their hand at pruning apple tree branches at a farm in the Tomisakae district of Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture.
The farming event was part of a project organized by the city and others for Starbucks workers to learn more about apple cultivation throughout the year. The coffee chain has been working to promote locally grown apples at its shops, mostly in Hirosaki.
On March 8, the first time for the event to be held, the 14 workers tried to prune apple tree branches while wearing kanjiki (traditional Japanese snowshoes) to make it easier to move around on the snow. They cut off unwanted branches with a saw, following advice to put some muscle into it when pulling on the saw.
“I didn’t know it would take so much effort to care for an apple tree,” said Mei Fukuzawa, 28, assistant manager of the Hirosaki Koen-mae Starbucks shop. “I want to share the appeal of local apples.”
