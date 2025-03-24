Gargantuan Trout Sushi Promotes Toyama Pref.’s Wish to Be Dubbed ‘Sushi Prefecture’

The Yomiuri Shimbun



TOYAMA — People gather around a plate of masuzushi trout sushi measuring 3.23 meters in diameter during an event in front of JR Toyama Station in Toyama on Sunday. About 240 people participated at the event that publicized the local specialty of Toyama Prefecture, which is aiming to be known as the “sushi prefecture.” The gargantuan masuzushi is equivalent to about 500 regular sized servings. It was made using roughly 100 kilograms of vinegared rice, about 50 kilograms of trout and about 900 sasa bamboo grass leaves.