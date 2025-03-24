Gargantuan Trout Sushi Promotes Toyama Pref.’s Wish to Be Dubbed ‘Sushi Prefecture’
13:35 JST, March 24, 2025
TOYAMA — People gather around a plate of masuzushi trout sushi measuring 3.23 meters in diameter during an event in front of JR Toyama Station in Toyama on Sunday. About 240 people participated at the event that publicized the local specialty of Toyama Prefecture, which is aiming to be known as the “sushi prefecture.” The gargantuan masuzushi is equivalent to about 500 regular sized servings. It was made using roughly 100 kilograms of vinegared rice, about 50 kilograms of trout and about 900 sasa bamboo grass leaves.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
I Don’t Have the Courage to See My Unconscious Mother-in-Law; Am I Being Heartless?
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
I’m Sick and Tired of Worrying about What My Mother Thinks
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (February 27)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise