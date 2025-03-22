Ehime: New Star of Citrus Goes on Sale after 20 Years of Development; Prefecture Hopes to Boost Spring Citrus Sales
17:59 JST, March 22, 2025
MATSUYAMA — Sales of Beni Princess, a high-end citrus variety produced in Ehime Prefecture, started in full swing earlier this month.
The drop-shaped citrus the size of a softball is characterized by its succulence and rich sweetness.
The Ehime prefectural government spent about 20 years developing Beni Princess by crossbreeding Beni Madonna and Kanpei, which are also popular varieties originating in the prefecture.
“It’s sweeter and juicier than Beni Madonna. It is by far the most delicious citrus I have ever tasted,” Kana Takahashi, 28, said of the new variety. Takahashi began growing Beni Princess four years ago.
The harvest season for Beni Princess is from March to April. In Ehime Prefecture, Beni Madonna is usually distributed from sometime around November, and Kanpei becomes available from January. Previously, the prefecture had few brand-name citrus varieties available in the early spring.
In February, the prefectural government held an event in Tokyo to introduce Beni Princess and it is confident that the sliced fruit and processed products were well received. It plans to continue strengthening promotion efforts, mainly in the Tokyo and Kansai areas.
The prefectural government and other entities aim to produce 2,000 tons of Beni Princess by fiscal 2030. They seek to market the variety at prices equivalent to or higher than Beni Madonna, hoping to increase the income of farmers by turning the new variety into a brand.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
I Don’t Have the Courage to See My Unconscious Mother-in-Law; Am I Being Heartless?
-
Yamagata Chef Frenchifies Yoshoku Cuisine; Japanese Comfort Food Gets Haute Treatment
-
Hiroshima: Museum Commemorating Battleship Yamato Closed for Renovation; Overcrowding Causing Safety Issues
-
I’m Sick and Tired of Worrying about What My Mother Thinks
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance