Fukui: Popular Red Panda Travels to Another Zoo for Breeding; Facilities Working to Protect At-Risk Species
13:02 JST, March 15, 2025
SABAE, Fukui — Love may be in the air for a female red panda named Kaede. She recently left her home at Nishiyama Zoo in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, to “marry” another panda at a facility in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture.
Red pandas are classified as a threatened species on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. The Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums has established a project to breed such endangered species by lending and borrowing animals among zoos and aquariums.
Kaede’s “marriage” with a red panda at Ishikawa Zoo is part of this project. She is being housed with a male named Hinata, and the zoo plans to exhibit the couple together after Kaede grows accustomed to her new environment.
After Kaede’s transfer was announced, fans flocked to Nishiyama Zoo to say goodbye, taking pictures of the adorable animal as she moved around her enclosure and ate her food.
Nishiyama Zoo is known for raising many red pandas. Kaede was born there in June 2022.
“She’s a very active, adventurous girl. I hope she becomes a kind mother,” said Koji Nakajima, one of the Nishiyama Zoo staff involved in raising red pandas.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
Hirao Residents Produce Olive Oil from Locally Grown Olives; Yamaguchi Pref. Town Working to Rejuvenate Local Economy
-
Himeji Castle Entrance Fee to Rise to ¥2,500 for Non-Locals; Increased Charge, More than Double Current Level, Will Fund Restoration Work
-
Golden Caviar from Gifu Prefecture to be Sold Overseas; Raising Heathy Albino Sturgeons a Challenge for Fish Farmer
-
I Feel Incomplete After Failing to Conceive a Baby; I Have a Sense of Incompleteness
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026