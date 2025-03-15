Mie: Female Student Joins Japan’s Ninja Group as Kunoichi; Shows Off Skills, Burning Passion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanzo Ukita, left, Yume Kobayashi, center, and other members of Ashura are seen at the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in Iga, Mie Prefecture.

IGA, Mie — An 18-year-old woman has become the latest recruit to the Ashura Ninja Group, which puts on shows at the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in Iga, Mie Prefecture.

Yume Kobayashi, a first-year university student in Tokyo, demonstrates acrobatics and ninja combat skills as “Super Kunoichi Yume.” The word kunoichi means “female ninja.”

“I want to appear on stages overseas and spread the appeal of ninja around the world,” Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi leaps from an elevated position.

Kobayashi already had experience performing as a ninja before joining Ashura. She began practicing gymnastics from when she was a fourth-grade elementary school student. In junior high and high school, she learned acrobat and ninja skills at an “action school” for stunt performers in Tokyo.

In her third year of high school, Kobayashi went on a short study abroad program to Australia where she performed as a ninja at schools. This experience left her dreaming of becoming a ninja performer in other countries.

Last summer, Kobayashi saw a performance by Ashura, which performs shows in Japan and abroad, and became determined to join them.

Kobayashi makes a side somersault.

Kobayashi began taking lessons from Ashura leader Hanzo Ukita in February. After intensive training at his house in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, she debuted with the group in mid-February.

She became an official member of Ashura in March. Because she is still a university student, she appears on stage only during vacations and holidays, when she hurries from Tokyo to Iga. She said she intends to move to Iga after graduating.

In a show on Feb. 24, the end of a three-day weekend, the new ninja successfully performed various somersaults and leaped from an elevated position. She also demonstrated kumihimo jutsu, which involves using a braided cord in battle, to excited applause from the audience.

Ukita has high expectations for Kobayashi as successor to Kunoichi Mio, 37, who retired from performing in late November.

Ukita said Kobayashi “has the potential to be a star.”

Kobayashi said she has hurdles to clear in terms of physical strength and stamina. She has been running and training herself every day.

“I’ll make efforts with the utmost determination to acquire all necessary skills one by one,” Kunoichi Yume said.

Koka team recruits members

Ninja performer applicants pose for photos after their selection in Koka, Shiga Prefecture.

KOKA, Shiga — An audition was recently held in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, to select a ninja team to promote the city. Koka is the hometown of ninja who are just as famous as those in Iga. The team promoting Koka-ryu, or Koga-ryu, ninja was formed by the Koka municipal tourism association and other entities.

Members were selected from the public in open auditions. Their duty is to transmit information about the history and appeal of ninja through events and media appearances.

A total of 216 people from across the nation applied and 35 passed the first round of document screening and online interviews.

An applicant performs at the audition.

The audition’s final round was held at the Kogaryu Real Ninja Museum, the city’s tourism information center. Each finalist, clad in ninja gear, appeared on stage and showed off their performances and special skills. They also spoke about their enthusiasm to become members of the ninja team.

All 35 finalists were appointed to the team with a one-year term.

“I want to become a ninja team member because I like ninja clothes,” said a 20-year-old university student from Kyoto. “I want to work hard so men and women, young and old, can get interested in Koga-ryu ninja.”