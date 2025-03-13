Coffee, Mochi Served Up at Aomori Event Offering a Taste of Old Japan
17:43 JST, March 13, 2025
HIRAKAWA, Aomori — An event covering the local history of coffee and mochi and explaining why the two go well together was recently held in Hirakawa, Aomori Prefecture. Both of these delectables have roots in the Tsugaru region.
The Kotsugaru Afternoon Tea event took place at Seibien garden on Feb. 22 and was organized by Kotsugaru Joshi-bu, a group of mainly women who love kotsugaru, or old Tsugaru. Kotsugaru is a touristic brand that passes down local festivals, beliefs and food culture in the Tsugaru region from olden times.
Three types of coffee and eight kinds of mochi were served to 18 participants. The group explained that coffee was traditionally thought to be effective in treating edema, which occurs in the face, hands and feet, and that it was drunk as medicine by the members of the local Hirosaki clan. Additionally, eventgoers were informed that mochi has been used for offerings and at festivals since ancient times in the region.
Participants tasted uchiwa mochi, made from flat slices of mochi and sesame sauce, as well as coffee prepared in the way that Hirosaki clan members are said to have drunk it. They also took commemorative photos and enjoyed their time talking together.
“The sesame sauce of uchiwa mochi and coffee went really well together,” said Mie Kondo, 66, a self-employed woman from Aomori City.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Dashi Utilized as Tasty Tourism Resource in Shikabe, Hokkaido; Tours Helping Revitalize Locality
-
Hirao Residents Produce Olive Oil from Locally Grown Olives; Yamaguchi Pref. Town Working to Rejuvenate Local Economy
-
Himeji Castle Entrance Fee to Rise to ¥2,500 for Non-Locals; Increased Charge, More than Double Current Level, Will Fund Restoration Work
-
Golden Caviar from Gifu Prefecture to be Sold Overseas; Raising Heathy Albino Sturgeons a Challenge for Fish Farmer
-
Rapeseed Flowers in Peak Bloom at Kanagawa Pref. Park that Offers View of Mt. Fuji
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability