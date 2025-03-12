‘Dinosaurs’ Race Through Snowy in Nagano Town;Costumed Spectacle Meant to Promote Local Revitalization

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People in colorful dinosaur costumes run in Iizuna, Nagano Prefecture, on Feb. 22.

IIZUNA, Nagano — Sixty seven runners in colorful dinosaur costumes raced through the snow in Iizuna, Nagano Prefecture, on Feb. 22.

The second annual dinosaur race was held at a community facility called Iizuna Connect West. It was organized by the municipal tourism association to make the most of the snowy town and to revitalize the area.

The 67 people, mainly those who had responded to calls for runners via social media, raced in three categories: men, women and families.

Participants in the adult categories ran a nearly 50-meter course, picking up apples, a local specialty, along the way. Sometimes bogged down by snow, the “dinosaurs” struggled to move their legs and short arms. With heads bobbing and tails waving, they charged on through the snow.

“I ran for my son who loves dinosaurs,” said Shigeru Uchiyama, a 34-year-old civil servant from Suzaka in the prefecture, who won the men’s category. “I enjoyed it a lot.”