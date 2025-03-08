Kyoto: Zen Temple to Open Student Dorm in April; Returning to a Once Common Practice After 60 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daiko Matsuyama, assistant chief priest of Taizo-in at Myoshinji temple, talks about the dormitory in Ukyo Ward, Kyoto.

KYOTO — A historical Zen temple in Ukyo Ward, Kyoto, will open a student dormitory in April, returning to the traditional practice for the first time in about 60 years.

Taizo-in, a sub-temple of Myoshinji temple, was founded in 1404 and later moved to the grounds of Myoshinji. It was destroyed in a fire during a war later in that century but was rebuilt in 1597. Taizo-in is known for its beautiful karesansui-style dry landscape garden.

The dormitory is a wooden two-story building with four rooms. It is about a five-minute walk from Taizo-in.

Taizo-in bought a disused and unwanted 40-year-old company dormitory before reinforcing and renovating it to create a modern dormitory with four 25-square-meter rooms, each with a bath and toilet.

The rooms are equipped with a stylish washstand and a round mirror as well as a kitchen with an induction heating cooking heater.

Renovation costs were covered by donations.

Students who live in the dormitory have to pay for utilities and communication expenses, but not rent. Breakfast is served for free. But they are required to clean the temple grounds, mop up the floor or do other chores for about an hour from 6:30 a.m. every day. These tasks are also part of the practices for Zen priests.

There used to be many temple-run dormitories in the city, and Taizo-in also accepted students at its dormitory about 60 to 70 years ago.

“Living in a temple dormitory may be more necessary than ever as people now are more distant from their communities or friends,” Taizo-in assistant chief priest Daiko Matsuyama said.