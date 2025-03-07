Home>Features>Japan In Focus

Early-Blossoming Cherry Blossoms Delight Visitors in Shizuoka Pref. Town; Kawazuzakura Matsuri Extended until Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An aerial photo of kawazuzakura early-blossoming cherry blossoms on the sides of Kawazu River in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:34 JST, March 7, 2025

Kawazuzakura, an early-blossoming cherry blossom variety, are in full bloom in their namesake town of Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture. About 850 cherry trees, adorning the avenue along Kawazu River for about 4 kilometers, look like shaded pink ribbons and are delighting visitors. According to the town’s tourism association, the blossoms’ peak viewing period has been delayed this year by about two weeks compared to last year, due to lack of rain and cold weather in February. Therefore, the town extended the Kawazuzakura matsuri (Kawazu cherry blossom festival), originally scheduled to end on Feb. 28, to Sunday. During the festival, the blossoms are illuminated from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

