Giant ‘Piyorin’ Pop Up by Nagoya TV Tower; Illuminated Installations Set Up of Japan Prefecture’s Chick-Shaped Delicacy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A huge installation featuring the “Piyorin” confection is illuminated in Naka Ward, Nagoya, on Feb. 8.

NAGOYA — Two huge installations featuring “Piyorin,” the popular chick-shaped confection, are on display at Hisaya-odori Park in Naka Ward, Nagoya, until March 14.

The two installations were set up on Feb. 8 as part of efforts to attract more people to the park, with one measuring three meters in height and six meters in width, and the other 2.1 meters in height and 3.6 meters in width.

The installations light up at night and visitors can go inside. Families visiting the park took pictures of them with the Nagoya TV Tower (Chubu Electric Power Co.’s Mirai Tower) in the background with their smartphones and cameras.