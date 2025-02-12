Home>Features>Japan In Focus

TV Personality Fumito Kawai to Serve as Morioka Promotional Ambassador; Former Idol Group Member Follows Actress Manami Higa and Comedian Takuhiro Kimura

Fumito Kawai, right, who became the Morioka promotion ambassador, and Morioka Mayor Shigeru Uchidate are seen at Morioka city hall on Jan. 25.

13:25 JST, February 12, 2025

MORIOKA — TV personality Fumito Kawai, who appears on local programs in Iwate Prefecture, has been appointed as a “Morioka promotion ambassador” to tell people about the attractions of the prefecture’s capital city of Morioka.

“I want to inform people a lot about how charming Morioka is,” Kawai said at an appointment ceremony held at Morioka city hall in late January.

Kawai, 37, who hails from Tokyo, is a former member of the idol group A.B.C-Z. After his debut, in addition to his activities with his music group, he appeared on a number of TV variety shows. Since January 2024, he has served as the host of a daily life information program on the Morioka-based broadcaster Iwate Menkoi Television Co., and comes to Iwate Prefecture every week.

“I’m honestly really happy because I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Kawai said with a smile during the ceremony. Talking about his own impressions of Iwate, he said, “This prefecture is a place where I am as comfortable as if I were back at my family home. Every time I come here, I feel refreshed and healed.” He said he likes Morioka Reimen noodles, a specialty of the city.

Morioka Mayor Shigeru Uchidate expressed high expectations, saying: “He has already made a great contribution by advertising the attractions of Morioka through events and other occasions. I hope taking this position will lead to him further promoting the city going forward.”

Kawai is the third Morioka ambassador, following actress Manami Higa, who is a “friendship ambassador” between the city and Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, and comedian Takuhiro Kimura who is an ambassador promoting the attractions of the city.

