TV Personality Fumito Kawai to Serve as Morioka Promotional Ambassador; Former Idol Group Member Follows Actress Manami Higa and Comedian Takuhiro Kimura
13:25 JST, February 12, 2025
MORIOKA — TV personality Fumito Kawai, who appears on local programs in Iwate Prefecture, has been appointed as a “Morioka promotion ambassador” to tell people about the attractions of the prefecture’s capital city of Morioka.
“I want to inform people a lot about how charming Morioka is,” Kawai said at an appointment ceremony held at Morioka city hall in late January.
Kawai, 37, who hails from Tokyo, is a former member of the idol group A.B.C-Z. After his debut, in addition to his activities with his music group, he appeared on a number of TV variety shows. Since January 2024, he has served as the host of a daily life information program on the Morioka-based broadcaster Iwate Menkoi Television Co., and comes to Iwate Prefecture every week.
“I’m honestly really happy because I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Kawai said with a smile during the ceremony. Talking about his own impressions of Iwate, he said, “This prefecture is a place where I am as comfortable as if I were back at my family home. Every time I come here, I feel refreshed and healed.” He said he likes Morioka Reimen noodles, a specialty of the city.
Morioka Mayor Shigeru Uchidate expressed high expectations, saying: “He has already made a great contribution by advertising the attractions of Morioka through events and other occasions. I hope taking this position will lead to him further promoting the city going forward.”
Kawai is the third Morioka ambassador, following actress Manami Higa, who is a “friendship ambassador” between the city and Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, and comedian Takuhiro Kimura who is an ambassador promoting the attractions of the city.
