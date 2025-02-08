Kumamoto: Women Learn to Operate Forklifts in Kumamoto Prefecture; Preparing for Disaster

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A woman carries a load with a forklift during a lesson in Kikuchi, Kumamoto Prefecture.

KIKUCHI, Kumamoto — To increase women’s role in providing support in areas hit by disaster, a workshop for them to learn how to operate a forklift was held in Kikuchi, Kumamoto Prefecture, in January. Against the stereotype of forklifts being operated by men, nine women from the prefecture successfully received a certificate upon completing the workshop.

The workshop held on Jan. 11 and 12 was organized by Kumamoto KDS Group, which operates driving schools and other facilities.

A forklift is a piece of machinery that is immediately useful in a disaster. It is used to remove rubble and transport relief supplies and other goods. Participants in the workshop took practical lessons on how to safely operate a forklift, practicing maneuvers such as turning to the left or right on a narrow path and using the forks on the machine to lift a load.

Naoko Nakagawa, 59, from Kumamoto City, took part in the workshop because of a bitter experience following the Kumamoto Earthquake in 2016. At the time, she joined in a group of people trying to transport a large amount of water. Even though there was a forklift, no one could operate it, and it took them a long time to finish the task.

“I hope I can be useful, if only a little,” Nakagawa said after receiving the certificate.