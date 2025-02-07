Plastic Model Kit of Tuna Unveiled as Monument at Shizuoka Food Company
12:17 JST, February 7, 2025
SHIZUOKA – A monument of a plastic model kit of a tuna has been unveiled at Shimizu reito Co., a food processing company in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka.
The monument is 1.68 meters tall, 1.88 meters wide and painted orange. It explains the parts of a tuna and even includes detailed drawings of its scales.
The city of Shizuoka, which boasts the highest plastic model shipments in the country, has set up monuments in the city that resemble plastic model kits, including of Tokugawa Ieyasu’s armor and Shinkansen plastic models. This tuna monument is the 14th.
Shimizu reito, which delivers food to school lunches across the country and welcomes many elementary school students on factory tours, jointly planned the installment with the city government to promote the company.
