Kandachime Horses Show Their Sturdy Physique in Snowy Aomori Pref.; Animals Are Local Protected Species

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kandachime horses graze on snowy pastureland in Higashidori, Aomori Prefecture, on Jan. 18.

HIGASHIDORI, Aomori — Kandachime horses, which are designated as protected animals by Aomori Prefecture, were recently put out to pasture in Higashidori in the prefecture and showed their sturdy physiques in the snowscape.

The horses, known for their resistance to the cold, are kept near the gate of Shiriyazaki Lighthouse from spring to autumn, but they are moved from around December to a pasture called Ataka that is surrounded by a windbreak forest.

This season, 17 Kandachime horses, including three foals born last year, will spend their time in Ataka until the end of March.

The horses were seen grazing on Jan. 18, using their legs to push aside the snow, amid strong, intermittent gusts of wind.

“We want visitors [to Ataka] to keep enough distance from the horses so as not to scare them, and watch the animals without touching them,” said a person in charge of the village’s agriculture, forestry and livestock department.