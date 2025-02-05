Students Try Making Sushi in Toyama Pref.; They Learn the Art from Restaurant Owner at Local Shrine
17:43 JST, February 5, 2025
IMIZU, Toyama — A sushi-making workshop for local elementary, junior high and high school students was held at Hojozu Hachimangu Shrine in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, on Jan. 18.
The workshop, organized by the city’s urban development organization, Albergo Diffuso Shinminato wo Hiraku Kai, was attended by 14 students.
The ingredients used were squid and shrimp that had been caught in the area that day. Shigeyuki Takeuchi, a 72-year-old owner of a local sushi restaurant “Sushitake,” was the instructor.
The children took up the challenge and struggled to make the sushi, spilling some rice from their palms. When Takeuchi skillfully pressed his own sushi into a beautiful oval shape, they voiced their admiration.
“It was difficult to get a nice shape because the rice stuck to my hands,” said Kai Iwasaki, a sixth grader from Imizu. “Professionals are amazing.”
