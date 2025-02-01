Shimane: 2 ‘Izumo Taisha Trains’ Retired Due To Age; They Had Served Ichibata Electric Railway Since 1998
16:41 JST, February 1, 2025
IZUMO, Shimane — Many railroad fans recently came to Izumo to say goodbye to a pair of Ichibata Electric Railway trains, once known as “Izumo Taisha trains,” express trains connecting Matsue and Izumo Taisha shrine, which have now been retired due to age after running for decades.
While most of the company’s trains are painted its signature orange color, these two, No. 5010 and No. 5110, are white, blue and black. The trains made their last run on Jan. 13, finally arriving at Unshu-Hirata Station in Izumo, where many rail enthusiasts were gathered, applauding and saying things like “Thank you for 26 years of service!”
Afterward, a photo session was held, during which train enthusiasts and other visitors got the chance to take pictures of the trains up close.
The two trains were built in 1967, and the Ichibata Electric Railway company acquired them from Tokyo’s Keio Corp., remodeled them, and began running them on its line in 1998.
The trains’ exterior coloration is meant to evoke the color of Lake Shinji and the solemnity of Izumo Taisha Grand Shrine. These trains once gave some extra excitement to passengers sightseeing in Izumo.
“These trains let people forget about time as they enjoy the scenery of Shimane Prefecture. I wanted to tell them what a good job they had done,” a 46-year-old man from Matsue said.
“Today’s event was the final proof that these trains were loved by all of you,” an official of Ichibata Electric Railway said.
