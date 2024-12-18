Non-Japanese Residents Ready to Respond to Disasters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A participant uses a CPR dummy to practice heart massage during an event at a natural disaster prevention center in Yamagata on Nov. 30.

YAMAGATA — An annual event to educate foreign residents about how to respond when a disaster strikes was held at a natural disaster prevention center in Yamagata on Nov. 30.

Twelve residents of Yamagata Prefecture, who are from eight different countries, participated in the event organized by the Association for International Relations in Yamagata to help people learn how to protect themselves even in unfamiliar locations. This was the third time this event was held since it began in 2022.

Participants used an earthquake simulator to experience the severe shaking that occurs during a temblor measuring seven on the Japan seismic intensity scale, and learned first aid techniques such as how to do a heart massage and use an automated external defibrillator. To help participants with lower Japanese ability understand what to do in the event of disasters such as earthquakes and fires, staff from the center also explained in English evacuation procedures and how to use equipment.

“I learned so many things, such as getting under a table when an earthquake occurs,” said a 31-year-old resident of Yamagata who came to Japan from South Korea about five years ago. “I’ll use what I learned today if a disaster actually happens.”