Japan’s Only Hovercraft Tour Launches; Oita Pref. Provides ¥11.2 Mil. to Improve Transportation System

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A hovercraft sails in Beppu Bay, Oita Prefecture, with Beppu City seen in the background, on Sunday.

OITA — A hovercraft tour that takes passengers around Beppu Bay in Oita Prefecture launched on Saturday.

It is the only such service in Japan.

The tour’s hovercrafts depart from a terminal in Nishi-Oita.

Almost every seat was taken on the first day’s four tours, with enthusiasts from across the prefecture and beyond enjoying the speed of the vessels and the view from them.

Oita Daiichi Hoverdrive Co., the company in charge of the tour, operates three amphibious hovercrafts for the tour, each of which has 80 seats. The tour is approximately 16 kilometers long and runs 4 times each on Saturday and Sunday.

The company aims in December to establish a new route that would connect Oita City and Oita Airport by a 30-minute trip.

A hovercraft service connecting the city and the airport existed in the past but was discontinued due to a decrease in passengers among other reasons.

Oita Prefecture decided to reintroduce hovercrafts to improve the transportation system. It covered the costs related to the business, including about ¥11.2 billion to purchase the three hovercrafts and develop the terminal.