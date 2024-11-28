Nearly 200 Bicycle Enthusiasts Attend Miami-Alps Event; Participants Enjoy Scenery, Local Food, Entertainment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants in a cycling event set off for Hirogawara in Minami-Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Nov. 4.

MINAMI-ALPS, Yamanashi — Nearly 200 cycling enthusiasts rode their bikes through Ashiyasu and Hirogawara in Minami-Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, as part of an event that took place on Nov. 4.

The participants, who came from inside and outside the prefecture, took part in the “Cycle Adventure Tour in Minami-Alps,” to enjoy the slopes and scenery found between Yashajin and Hirogawara.

The tour was organized by the prefecture and the city to help revitalize the areas. This year, the event was held about five months later than last year to allow participants to savor the cool weather and changing autumn leaves.

About 150 people gathered at the starting point, the Ashiyasu Daini parking lot, at 7 a.m. to pedal along the 40-kilometer road of the Alps Climbing Course. They divided into groups and did some stretches to warm up before beginning their cautious climb up the steep 15-degree incline leading to Hirogawara.

Temporary yoga facilities and tent saunas were set up in Hirogawara, and the participants were treated to yakisoba noodles made with pork frankfurters and anpogaki persimmons, ingredients produced in the city. A concert was also held in the forest, and the participants took a rest while enjoying the sounds of an alto saxophone.

“When I’m pedaling my bike as hard as I can, I forget about the worries of my job. I want to heal my heart with yoga [today] and work hard at my job tomorrow,” said Eri Aida, 54, an office worker from Aichi Prefecture.