Noh Theater Introduction Workshop Held in Morioka, Iwate Pref.; Sakurayama Shrine Stages Hosho School
13:24 JST, November 28, 2024
MORIOKA — A workshop introducing the Hosho school of Noh theater was held at the Sakurayama Shrine in Morioka on Nov. 9.
The Hosho school is one of the major schools of the Noh traditional performing art.
The event was organized by Nohgaku o Ikasu Kai, a non-profit organization that promotes Noh theater.
Noh actor Yoshimasa Konno, 41, whose hometown is Morioka, performed a dance from the Noh play “Shojo,” with Toshihiko Kato, 42, a musician who specializes in kagura sacred music, accompanying him on the fue flute. Participants learned the characteristic intonation of Noh chanting and how to wear Noh masks, among other things.
During the Edo period (1603-1867), lords of the Nanbu domain — in what is now roughly Iwate Prefecture — are said to have taken up the Hosho school style of Noh theater.
“Morioka has a long tradition of Noh theater,” Konno said. “I hope people will get to know the charm of Noh.”
Participant Masako Hatakeda, 46, from Morioka said: “It was the first time in my life that I’d seen Noh. It’s so dynamic, and I could hear even the breaths of the fue flute player, which was deeply impressive.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Rarely Seen Japanese Cultural Properties Temporarily Open to Public in Kyoto; Seasonal Event Taking Place at 28 Locations Around Prefecture
-
‘Donkey Kong Country’ to Open in Universal Studios Japan in December; New Area Will Expand ‘Super Nintendo World’ Section by 70％
-
Tori-no-Ichi Fair Begins at Tokyo Shrine; Traditional Celebration in Asakusa Invites Prosperity for Business Owners
-
Japan Autumnal Favorite Fish Gets French Twist; Refreshing Umami of Sanma Saury, Vegetables Concentrated in Escabeche
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies