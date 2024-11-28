Noh Theater Introduction Workshop Held in Morioka, Iwate Pref.; Sakurayama Shrine Stages Hosho School

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshimasa Konno performs a Noh dance in Morioka on Nov. 9.

MORIOKA — A workshop introducing the Hosho school of Noh theater was held at the Sakurayama Shrine in Morioka on Nov. 9.

The Hosho school is one of the major schools of the Noh traditional performing art.

The event was organized by Nohgaku o Ikasu Kai, a non-profit organization that promotes Noh theater.

Noh actor Yoshimasa Konno, 41, whose hometown is Morioka, performed a dance from the Noh play “Shojo,” with Toshihiko Kato, 42, a musician who specializes in kagura sacred music, accompanying him on the fue flute. Participants learned the characteristic intonation of Noh chanting and how to wear Noh masks, among other things.

During the Edo period (1603-1867), lords of the Nanbu domain — in what is now roughly Iwate Prefecture — are said to have taken up the Hosho school style of Noh theater.

“Morioka has a long tradition of Noh theater,” Konno said. “I hope people will get to know the charm of Noh.”

Participant Masako Hatakeda, 46, from Morioka said: “It was the first time in my life that I’d seen Noh. It’s so dynamic, and I could hear even the breaths of the fue flute player, which was deeply impressive.”