Dried Persimmon Season Has Arrived, Bringing Curtains of Bright Orange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dried persimmons at the peak of production in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture

The production of koro-gaki specialty dried persimmons is reaching its peak in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. Producer Yoshitsugu Yamazui’s processing shed was partially destroyed by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January, but he was able to restore it in time for the season.

After peeling the “Saisho” persimmons, a variety particularly suited for drying, and allowing them to dry out naturally for about three weeks, he squeezes them by hand, one at a time, to bring out their sweetness. About 10,000 persimmons are hung in the workshop.

The 76-year-old Yamazui said, “The year hasn’t gone smoothly but the quality of the products is assured. I hope people will enjoy their translucent candy color and soft texture.”