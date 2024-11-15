Dried Persimmon Season Has Arrived, Bringing Curtains of Bright Orange
18:02 JST, November 15, 2024
The production of koro-gaki specialty dried persimmons is reaching its peak in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. Producer Yoshitsugu Yamazui’s processing shed was partially destroyed by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January, but he was able to restore it in time for the season.
After peeling the “Saisho” persimmons, a variety particularly suited for drying, and allowing them to dry out naturally for about three weeks, he squeezes them by hand, one at a time, to bring out their sweetness. About 10,000 persimmons are hung in the workshop.
The 76-year-old Yamazui said, “The year hasn’t gone smoothly but the quality of the products is assured. I hope people will enjoy their translucent candy color and soft texture.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Mother-in-Law Insists I Have Another Child
-
VR Guide Lets Visitors See Lost Scenes at Kofukuji Temple; Tourists Can Use Smartphones to View Original Architecture of Nara Pref. Complex
-
Cosplayers Enjoy Skiing, Snowboarding for Free at Ski Resort’s Opening Day on Mt. Fuji; Earliest Opening for Ski Resort This Season in Japan
-
Ukrainian Folk Dolls Tour Japan In Appeal For Peace; Last Show of 100 Motanka Opens Oct. 24 In Kamakura
-
Neko Pitcher
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views