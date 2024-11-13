Self-Driving Cars Testing Conducted in Towada, Aomori Pref; Gov. Miyashita Rides in Auto-Steering Vehicle Near Oirase Gorge
16:08 JST, November 13, 2024
TOWADA, Aomori — A trial demonstration of self-driving cars was conducted on a stretch of highway along the Oirase Gorge in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, during which the use of private cars along this road was restricted in order to protect the environment and ease traffic.
The prefecture is performing this experiment with an eye toward creating tourist resources and countering the ongoing labor shortage.
The section of road used in the experiment spans about 7 kilometers from Ishigedo to Nenokuchi, within the about 10-kilometer stretch of the National Highway Route 102 between the Sobe intersection and the Nenokuchi intersection, where the restrictions on private cars were in force.
In the experiment, three types of cars run along three routes. They are directed by a guide along part of the way. The experiment was conducted at “level 2,” in which the driver may take control of the car in an emergency.
Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita on Oct. 21 took a test ride in a small vehicle that uses a 3D map and sensors to estimate its position while driving. The car had a top speed of 19 kilometers per hour and could seat up to five people during test rides.“The vehicle ran extremely smoothly, so I was able to feel safe and enjoy the view,” Miyashita said. “We want to move forward toward the implementation of this technology.”
