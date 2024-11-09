Kochi: 7 Students Charged for Youthful Mischief on Power Spot’s Boulder

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The boulder with a sacred rope is seen leaning against an adjacent boulder in Kochi.

KOCHI — A male university student in his 20s was charged in October for altering a massive boulder, known for its instability at the top of a cliff, so that it no longer sways when pushed.

The boulder, called Goto Goto Ishi, is located on the grounds of Niida Shrine in northern Kochi City. Standing about 1.5 to 2 meters high and weighing several tons, this stone has become a popular spot for students taking exams, admired for its resilience in seemingly being about to fall but never actually doing so.

However, in November 2022, it was discovered that the stone had lost its sway. Local residents, who had long managed the stone with great care — including replacing its sacred rope each year — were furious. The shrine lodged a formal complaint with the police in June of last year, alleging damage to property that rendered the stone unusable for its purpose.

The Kochi Summary Court has already fined six other university students in their 20s ¥200,000 each. According to the Kochi District Public Prosecutors Office, the latest prosecution marks the conclusion of all investigations related to the boulder incident.

According to sources, the seven students traveled from Tokyo in a rental car, initially attempting to push the boulder off the cliff by hand, but gave up. They later bought tools and tried again, but were unable to get the boulder to fall.