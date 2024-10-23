Bargain Sale Event for Nambu Tekki Iron Products Held in Iwate Prefecture; Over 2,000 Discounted Products on Sale

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors to the Nambu Tekki Matsuri event pick up and inspect iron products in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Oct. 5.

OSHU, Iwate — Nambu Tekki Matsuri, an annual autumn event at which local Nambu Tekki specialty iron products are sold at discounted prices, was held in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Oct. 5 and 6.

The event was held at the metal casting technique exchange center and other venues in the city.

Many shoppers had crowded the venues from the morning, looking to purchase iron pans, kettles and other products.

This year’s event was the 45th. Nine producers in the city opened booths selling over 2,000 Nambu Tekki products.

Visitors could buy not only traditional iron kettles and wind chimes but also iron pans and decorative objects at prices up to 40% lower than the standard retail prices.

Visitors spent time picking up the products and choosing their favorites.

“I came because I’ve wanted to buy an iron kettle for a long time. The kettle looks nice and is an easy source of iron. I want to use it for a long time. It will be my favorite item,” said So Fukuda, 28, a company employee in Sendai who visited the event with his family.