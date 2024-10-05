Shimane: Japan Rail Company Start Hands-on Train Driver Experience on Real Tracks; Costs ¥100,000 Per Person

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Ichibata Electric Railway train used for a train operation trial event for the press in Matsue in September

MATSUE — Ichibata Electric Railway in Shimane Prefecture has started an event that provides a hands-on train driver experience on real tracks after the last train on certain nights. According to the transport ministry, this is the first train operation event in the country to allow participants to drive on the actual tracks.

Ichibata Electric Railway services run between Matsue and Izumo in the prefecture. The stretch of the tracks used for the event is about 250 meters from Matsue Shinjiko Onsen Station in Matsue.

To apply for the event, one must be 18 or older but not a high school student. Successful applicants are required to take part in a separate train operation event of the company, in which trains are operated on tracks inside a depot, before driving on the real train track.

To launch the special event, the company accommodated for the restrictions of laws and regulations through certain conditions, such as making sure that other trains are not operated at the same time.

A Yomiuri Shimbun writer, in the driver’s seat, receives an explanation from the train driver.

In early September, the company held a trial event for the press, in which a Yomiuri Shimbun writer took part. The first session of the event took place on Sept. 21, and the second is to take place on Oct. 5, followed by three more sessions set to be held by next March.

Up to six people can take part in each session, costing ¥100,000 per person.

“During the train operation experience event, we also allow the participants to use a train radio,” said Takayuki Ishitobi, an executive of Ichibata Electric Railway. “I hope railway fans across the country will enjoy the experience that no one can otherwise enjoy without a license.”