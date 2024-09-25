Bread Baking Evet in Aomori Pref. Helps Students Set Guinness Record, Fires Up Knowledge of Local Cuisine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants make bread on a stick during a successful attempt to set a world record in Aomori on Sept. 7.

AOMORI — About 300 students from Aomori City have set the world record for the most participants simultaneously making bread on a stick.

The Junior Chamber International Aomori organized the Sept. 7 event for the first time to help the children gain greater familiarity with the local food culture.

The participants counted down from three before students from elementary, junior high and high schools in the city held 1-meter-long bamboo sticks with bread dough wrapped around the tip over a charcoal grill to make the bread at Aoiumi Park.

The group of 294 participants successfully baked the bread, and a huge cheer erupted when a Guinness World Records Japan representative declared the world record had been set.

Saki Kasai, 8, who took part with her younger brother, was delighted with the accomplishment.

“I was nervous before I started, but my bread turned out fine. I’m glad to have set the Guinness record,” she said.