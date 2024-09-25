Niigata Celebrates 95th Anniversary of Bandai Bridge Construction; Festivities Held with Taiko, Other Performances

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Children play the drums with Bandai Bridge in the background in Niigata on Sept. 7.

NIIGATA — An event celebrating the 95th anniversary of the construction of Bandai Bridge, a national important cultural property, was held near the bridge in Niigata on Sept. 7.

Various performances were held at the event, including a Bandai daiko drum show. People involved in the event and residents gathered to celebrate the milestone for the city’s symbol.

The first Bandai Bridge was built in 1886, and the current bridge is the third iteration, built on Aug. 23, 1929.

The bridge was designated a national important cultural property in 2004, the second bridge on a national highway to receive the appellation after Nihonbashi bridge in Tokyo.

At the opening ceremony at Bandai Terrace, the event’s executive committee chairman gave a speech and said: “Bandai Bridge has withstood numerous disasters and continues to show its presence as an icon of Niigata. This bridge symbolizes the city and is a source of pride for the citizens.”

After the speech, attendees all joined together to congratulate the 95-year-old on its birthday, and the children of Bandai-Nagamine Elementary School gave a taiko performance to liven up the event.

“I see the bridge every morning when I go for a walk. It has a different presence than other bridges. I will keep thinking of this bridge as an important symbol of this city,” said 82-year-old Sadayoshi Kitamura, a resident of the city.