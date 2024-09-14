Hyogo: Local Realistic Kappa Character Promoting Town for 10 Years; Ghoulish Curiosity Attracts People
11:01 JST, September 14, 2024
FUKUSAKI, Hyogo — The town government in Hyogo Prefecture has been using a kappa — an aquatic folklore creature — named Gajiro to promote the town for 10 years.
Fukusaki is the hometown of Kunio Yanagita, a scholar dubbed the father of Japan’s folklore studies. The municipality produced objects that follow the motif of “yokai” — imaginary creatures — from folklore tales recorded in Yanagita’s books, and since 2014, has put them on display in a variety of places in the town.
Many local governments across Japan have adopted cute mascot characters, but in the case of the town’s ones, people’s attention seems to be attracted by the extremely realistic appearances. Over 700,000 tourists visited the small town last fiscal year, partly driven by their ghoulish curiosity.
Kappa character Gajiro has a blazing red body, a large slit-like mouth and a white plate-like part atop its head. Despite his grotesque looks, his popularity has soared.
The character has been involved in various activities in the town, including taking on the symbolic role of police chief for a day. To further raise the popularity of Gajiro and to make the character famous nationwide, the town government even wants to form a comedy duo comprising Gajiro and an employee from its office and have them compete in the M-1 Grand Prix, the championship of manzai comedy performances in Japan.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Tottori: Ferry Link to South Korea Resumes Services; Ocean Voyage to Donghae Takes 15 Hours One Way
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26