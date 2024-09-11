Visitors Enjoy Barbecue with Tendo Beef at Event in Yamagata Pref.; Event Has Been Held Since 1989
11:44 JST, September 11, 2024
TENDO, Yamagata — An event where visitors can enjoy a barbecue with Tendo beef, a specialty of Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, was recently held in the city.
The Tendo Kogen Matsuri has been held since 1989 by a committee formed by the city and others to promote the beef. The 32nd Tendo Kogen Matsuri was held at the Tendo Kogen Campground and an area around a community center on Aug. 24 and 25.
Visitors enjoyed barbecuing Tendo beef and sausages on charcoal grills at the campground.
Children enjoyed shooting at targets with water guns and throwing water balloons at the targets in a play area set up for the first time at the event.
“I have never enjoyed a barbecue in a place surrounded by trees before. The beef is thicker than what I eat at home. It’s tasty,” said Kyosuke Endo, 7, a second-grade student at Yamagata municipal Higashi Elementary School, who attended the event with his three family members.
