Osaka: Police Encouraged to Use Heat Protection Products; Action Comes After Heat Stroke Cases among Officers
20:00 JST, September 8, 2024
OSAKA — Osaka police officers have been encouraged to use heat protection products such as ring-shaped neck coolers and cold drink holders, due to high temperatures this summer, in a measure to prevent health problems.
The Osaka prefectural police headquarters launched the initiative this summer in response to a series of cases in which police officers across the country were taken to the hospital or complained of feeling unwell on the job.
Uniformed police officers are at high risk of heat stroke because they must patrol and stand guard under the blazing sun while wearing items such as a steel-plated protective vest weighing about seven kilograms. There were previously no existing regulations regarding the use of heat protection products.
On July 10, the Osaka prefectural police issued an advisory to all officials recommending the use of such products, based on a notice from the National Police Agency calling for measures against heat, and also approved the use of sunglasses to protect against ultraviolet rays.
The initiative has been received very well by front-line police officials. However, there is concern residents may interpret police officers as being negligent in their duties, leading the prefectural police to work diligently to share information to ensure residents’ understanding.
