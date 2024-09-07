Kochi: Miroku Shrine Overflows with 2000 Frog Items Offering Solace to Cancer Patients

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A multitude of frog figurines offered to the shrine are seen as a worshipper pours water over them.

TOSA, Kochi — The grounds of Miroku Daimyojin Shrine in Tosa, Kochi Prefecture, are overflowing with frog figurines. From large stone frogs to brown and yellow Shigaraki ware pottery, stuffed animals and even cups with frog designs, there are approximately 2,000 frog items. These items are placed around the offertory box and under the lanterns.

Locally known as “Omiroku-sama,” this shrine has long been believed to cure warts and other skin conditions. In recent years, it has gained a reputation for benefiting those with cancer — as cancer was interpreted as a type of internal warts — and attracts worshippers from a wide range of places.

The tradition of placing frog figurines began about 40 years ago when a worshipper offered a figurine of a toad with warts in gratitude for the shrine’s blessings. As word of the shrine spread, the number of frog items increased.

Among the visitors to the shrine are patients who have been given terminal cancer diagnoses. Hideki Kuninori, a member of the local residents’ association that manages the shrine, said: “We’re often asked if our shrine really works, but it’s up to the individual to believe. I hope it emotionally helps those who are suffering.”