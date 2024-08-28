Sports Yabusame Archery Competition Goes Forward Despite Rain; Mounted Archers Display Skills in Hachinohe, Aomori Pref.
16:12 JST, August 28, 2024
HACHINOHE, Aomori — The ninth annual Sports Yabusame in Hachinohe, a national horseback archery tournament, was held at Kushihiki Hachiman Shrine in the city of Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Aug. 11.
The event has been held since 2016 as a way to familiarize people with the history of the prefecture’s Nanbu region, which is known for producing fine horses.
Thirty-six riders competed in this year’s event. The participants, split into individual and group divisions, were judged based on the time it took them to complete the 180-meter course and how many times they hit the three targets set up alongside it. The individual division had separate groups for the general and advanced competitors.
Despite the pouring rain on the day, competitors dressed in traditional Japanese clothing skillfully rode their horses and showed off their magnificent archery skills. The audience applauded when competitors’ arrows successfully hit the targets.
“The bow and arrow were slippery because of the rain, but I was able to keep in tune with the horse as usual,” said Aoi Fuse with a smile. The 21-year-old, from the town of Oirase, was the winner in the individual division’s advanced group.
