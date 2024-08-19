‘Lighthouse’ Soars Above 90-Year-Old Fire Station in Central Tokyo; Aids Local Disaster Prevention While Showcasing City’s History

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takanawa Fire Station’s Nihonenoki branch with a watchtower

Historical buildings blend in harmoniously with modern architecture in the residential Takanawa district in Minato Ward, Tokyo. Among the old buildings is Takanawa Fire Station’s Nihonenoki branch, which looks like a lighthouse.

It becomes visible as you head toward Sengakuji temple from Takanawadai Station. It was built in 1933 and is currently staffed by about 30 fire station members.

In addition to serving as a local disaster prevention center, the fire station plays a role in conveying the history of the city.

The building was used as Takanawa Fire Station’s main facility for many years, and the exterior walls were painted black during World War II to protect it against air raids.

It was once slated for demolition when the main facility was relocated in 1984 but remained as a branch fire station. In 2010, it was designated a historical landmark by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The building houses a reception area and garage on the first floor, an office space on the second and a circular auditorium on the third.

The auditorium, designed in the German expressionist style, is characterized by eight rising beams that meet in the center. It is currently used as an exhibition room, lined with old firefighting gear and a ladder, among other items. An Art Nouveau-style gas lamp, once used in the past in case of power outage, is now a valuable antique.

Left: Old firefighting clothes and other items are on display at a circular auditorium on the third floor of the Takanawa Fire Station’s Nihonenoki branch. Right: An old four-meter-long foldable ladder

A steep staircase leads from the auditorium to a watchtower, which was used as a lookout until 1970. Now it looks like a lighthouse.

The 10-meter-high watchtower stands on top of the nearly 20-meter-high building, providing a clear view of the streetscape of the Shinagawa area.

“The tower used to be called the ‘lighthouse on the wharf’ because in the past you could see the ocean from there,” said Akiko Hatakeyama, 61, the director of the fire station.

A classic fire pump truck used 80 years ago

Inside the garage is a classic fire pump truck made by Nissan Motor Co. The vehicle, which was used from 1941 to 1964, is believed to be the first full-scale domestically manufactured fire pump truck. It has no roof but has a ladder in the rear and a pump on the side.

The vehicle was repaired for last year’s Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition and operated at the event.

“This branch fire station has been around because it is loved as a symbol of the city. We want to continue to preserve it, while ensuring the safety of the city,” Hatakeyama said. The building, which is open to the public, provides visitors a chance to learn about the history of firefighting.

Takanawa Fire Station’s Nihonenoki branch

Address: 2-6-17 Takanawa, Minato Ward, Tokyo

Access: A 15-minute walk from JR Takanawa Gateway Station, 15-minute walk from Shirokane-Takanawa Station on Toei Mita Line or Namboku Line and 9-minute walk from Takanawadai Station on Toei Asakusa Line

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required for groups of 15 or more. The watchtower is off-limits.