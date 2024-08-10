Oita: Giant Geta Sandal Paraded, Celebrating a Local Craft Made for More Than a Century

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A large geta is carried around the Ohara Hachimangu shrine in Hita, Oita Prefecture, on July 22.

HITA, Oita — A celebration was held last month in the city of Hita, Oita Prefecture, to promote geta, traditional Japanese wooden sandals, which are made locally. Residents paraded a mikoshi, or portable shrine in the shape of a giant geta.

The geta-shaped mikoshi, measuring 95 centimeters long and 55 centimeters wide, was hoisted around the Ohara Hachimangu shrine on July 22, which has been nationally designated as “Geta Day.”

With forests covering over 80% of the city’s land area, makers have ample resources to produce the sandals. Hita’s geta-making dates back to the 19th century and the city produced about 20 million pairs in 1946. But production fell off as consumers bought more Western footwear.

The Oita Hita Geta Kumiai, an association of local five geta manufacturers, and members of a local performance group who dance wearing Hita geta took part in the event and pledged to carry on and develop the traditional craft.

The parading of the geta-shaped mikoshi was started by the association in 1992. After a hiatus, the festival was revived in 2022.