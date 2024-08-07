Makomanai Music Fireworks Festival Held In Sapporo; Display Of 22,000 Fireworks Dazzles Spectators

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fireworks color the night sky during the Makomanai Music Fireworks Festival on July 6.

SAPPORO — Fireworks lit up the night sky during a festival at Makomanai Sekisui Heim Stadium in Minami Ward, Sapporo, on July 6.

People gathered to watch as 22,000 fireworks, one of the largest such displays in Hokkaido, were launched during the 12th Makomanai Music Fireworks Festival.

The fireworks were presented by Tokyo-based Nihonbashi Marutamaya Co., which takes part in domestic and international fireworks festivals; Nagano-based Beniya Aoki Fireworks Co., which has won numerous top awards at national fireworks competitions; and Hokkaido’s own Otaru-based Hokkai Fireworks.

The music and lighting effects that accompanied the fireworks dazzled spectators.