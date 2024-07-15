New ¥10,000 Note Celebration Parade Held in Shibusawa’s Hometown, Fukaya, Saitama; About 300 Participants Involved
11:57 JST, July 15, 2024
FUKAYA, Saitama — About 300 people staged a parade on Sunday in Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, to celebrate the introduction of the new ¥10,000 banknotes that feature a portrait of Eiichi Shibusawa, a native of the city.
Shibusawa was a businessman who lived in the 19th and early 20th centuries. He is referred to as “the father of Japanese capitalism.”
The participants dressed up as farmers and samurai from that time and paraded along about 400 meters of the main street around JR Fukaya Station.
