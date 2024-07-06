Kagawa: Udon Keychains Serve Up Kagawa’s Specialty Dish in Miniature; Ties-up with 21 Local Udon Shops

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Keychains that recreate specialty udon dishes

TAKAMATSU — Keychains that recreate well-known udon dishes are attracting attention in Kagawa Prefecture, which is famous for sanuki udon.

Even the dishes’ toppings are elaborately depicted on the keychains, which are only about 2.5 centimeters in diameter.

The keychains are made mainly of udon noodle flour and coated with resin. They are sold under the name “Udon-ya San no Udon Neko” (Udon cat of the udon noodle shop), as their designs feature a cat’s face.

The keychains were designed by Chisato Sano, 38, a native of the prefecture. She originally made miniature models of other items, notably breads and succulent plants. After being asked to create udon models several years ago, she began selling keychains featuring udon dishes of five famous udon restaurants. Now, there are keychains for 21 Kagawa udon shops.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chisato Sano smiles while cutting kneaded flour to make miniatures.

“I want the keychains to encourage people to visit each shop,” Sano said.

The keychains are sold at each featured udon restaurant as well as at local specialty fairs in the prefecture for about ¥1,200 each.