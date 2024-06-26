Hokutosei Sleeper Train Welcomes Guests for Exclusive Stay in Ibaraki Prefecture
16:34 JST, June 26, 2024
CHIKUSEI, Ibaraki — How about staying with a group in the Hokutosei express sleeper train that once ran between Tokyo’s Ueno Station and Hokkaido’s Sapporo Station?
The Hirosawa City, a theme park located in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, has begun offering accommodation plans in four Hokutosei train cars on display at the theme park.
The Hokutosei train on display was in service for 27 years, from 1988 to 2015. There are four cars: a sleeping car with two single-bed rooms and seven two-people rooms; the Grand Chariot dining car; a lobby car with sofas; and another sleeping car with bunk beds for up to 32 people. The cars are on display at the Yumenoba vehicle theme park within The Hirosawa City.
The fee for exclusive accommodation is ¥200,000 per night including tax, and accommodation is available for one to forty-eight people.
A park representative said, “Yumenoba is the only place where you can stay exclusively in a four-car sleeper train. Please stay with your railway enthusiast friends or come for a company trip.”
Rooms can be booked until Oct. 31, excluding Sundays and Mondays. Meals are available in the dining car for an extra charge.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mie: Fake Bus Stop Helps Dementia Patients Although No Bus Stops
-
Japan Farmer Hopes to Grow Iconic Tomato; Growing Method Requires Very Little Water to Produce Rich Flavor
-
University Team Develops Meatless Broth For Udon Noodles; Professor And Students Make Dashi From Mushrooms, Veggies
-
Onigiri from Chiba Prefecture Commercially Available; Yokohama Company Begins Selling Gonju in Supermarkets
-
Michinoku Coastal Trail Marks Five Years Since Opening; Walking Event Brings Hundreds To Iwate Pref. To Celebrate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Finance Ministry: Japan’s Spending on Chip Industry Excessive; Economy Ministry Says Spending on Par With U.S., Europe, China
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags