Hokutosei Sleeper Train Welcomes Guests for Exclusive Stay in Ibaraki Prefecture

The Hokutosei express sleeper train, which is available for exclusive stays, is seen at The Hirosawa City in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture.

CHIKUSEI, Ibaraki — How about staying with a group in the Hokutosei express sleeper train that once ran between Tokyo’s Ueno Station and Hokkaido’s Sapporo Station?

The Hirosawa City, a theme park located in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, has begun offering accommodation plans in four Hokutosei train cars on display at the theme park.

The Hokutosei train on display was in service for 27 years, from 1988 to 2015. There are four cars: a sleeping car with two single-bed rooms and seven two-people rooms; the Grand Chariot dining car; a lobby car with sofas; and another sleeping car with bunk beds for up to 32 people. The cars are on display at the Yumenoba vehicle theme park within The Hirosawa City.

The dining car, which retains the appearance of the time when it was in service, is seen at The Hirosawa City.

The fee for exclusive accommodation is ¥200,000 per night including tax, and accommodation is available for one to forty-eight people.

A park representative said, “Yumenoba is the only place where you can stay exclusively in a four-car sleeper train. Please stay with your railway enthusiast friends or come for a company trip.”

Rooms can be booked until Oct. 31, excluding Sundays and Mondays. Meals are available in the dining car for an extra charge.