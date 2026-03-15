Japanese Expert on Arab Cuisine Presents Dish with Whole Fish, Creating a Decorative Delicacy
16:00 JST, March 15, 2026
Aki Komatsu, a Middle Eastern culinary expert, has introduced a fried whole-fish rice dish as a quintessential seafood delicacy of the region. The use of an entire fish creates a bold and impressive centerpiece.
In the Arab world, fish is a popular choice in areas near the sea or rivers, though it is more of a luxury than meat, typically appearing on the table for home gatherings. Furthermore, fish and meat are seldom combined in a single meal, and restaurants are often divided by their respective specialties.
Known as “sayadieh samak,” or fisherman-style, the dish features rice cooked with white fish and onions sauteed to a deep brown. “You can truly savor the savory umami of the fish,” Komatsu said.
The recipe calls for a whole sea bream, though any white fish will do.
After the fish is scaled and gutted, it is rubbed with the spices and allowed to rest in the refrigerator. Then, it is dusted with flour before frying. Achieving a crispy exterior is key, as it keeps the fish intact during the cooking process.
While fillets are an option, they should be placed on top of the rice only during the steaming process. Cooking together from the start can cause the fish to break apart.
To achieve the dish’s signature fragrance and sweetness, Komatsu suggests using store-bought fried onions for convenience. For those using fresh onions, she recommends cooking until caramelized.
The onions are sauteed with ingredients including spices and some of the fish-infused frying oil, creating a flavorful base to season the rice as it cooks.
Long-grain basmati rice provides the dish’s distinct aroma. While once a specialty, this rice variety is now a common sight on supermarket and grocery store shelves.
After adding water to the sauteed onions and spices, the mixture is combined with the rice, and the sea bream is placed on top to cook. Served on a large platter, the dish makes a bold impression.
The fragrant, spice-rubbed fish has a surprisingly light finish that complements the basmati rice, making it addictively delicious.
The versatility of the recipe may inspire you to experiment with various types of fish, not just sea bream.
Fried Fish Cooked with Rice
Ingredients (serves 2):
- 1 sea bream (about 300-400 grams)
- 170 grams basmati rice
- 2 tbsp fried onions
- 2 cloves of garlic
- oil for frying as needed
- 1/2 tsp each of cumin, coriander, cinnamon and allspice powders
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- 1-1/2 tsp allspice powder
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
A ingredients:
B ingredients:
Directions:
1. After scaling and gutting the sea bream, wash thoroughly and pat dry. Cut in half to ensure it fits in the pot. Rub the entire fish with a mixture of the A ingredients and a pinch of salt and pepper, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour to let the flavors develop.
2. Give the fish a light coating of flour before frying at 180 C. The goal is a deep brown finish.
3. Rinse the rice and soak in lukewarm water for 30 minutes, then drain thoroughly using a sieve.
4. In a pot, heat just over one tablespoon of the same oil from frying the fish. Add the fried onions and minced garlic, sauteing over medium heat until the garlic becomes lightly golden. Then, stir in the B ingredients along with salt and pepper to taste, and saute everything.
5. Pour in 300 milliliters of water and stir well. Once at a boil, add the pre-soaked rice and place the fried fish on top. Cover the pot and return to medium heat; once boiling again, reduce to a low flame and simmer for about 15 minutes. Finally, turn off the heat and let the dish steam undisturbed with the lid on for another 15 minutes.
6. After steaming, lift out the fish and transfer the rice to a large dish. Place the sea bream back on top of the rice, adding a garnish of minced parsley, nuts and fresh vegetables like cherry tomatoes and cucumber. You can also add sliced lemons if you like.
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