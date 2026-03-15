Japanese Expert on Arab Cuisine Presents Dish with Whole Fish, Creating a Decorative Delicacy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fried fish cooked with rice

Aki Komatsu, a Middle Eastern culinary expert, has introduced a fried whole-fish rice dish as a quintessential seafood delicacy of the region. The use of an entire fish creates a bold and impressive centerpiece.

In the Arab world, fish is a popular choice in areas near the sea or rivers, though it is more of a luxury than meat, typically appearing on the table for home gatherings. Furthermore, fish and meat are seldom combined in a single meal, and restaurants are often divided by their respective specialties.

Known as “sayadieh samak,” or fisherman-style, the dish features rice cooked with white fish and onions sauteed to a deep brown. “You can truly savor the savory umami of the fish,” Komatsu said.

The recipe calls for a whole sea bream, though any white fish will do.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rub spices and lemon juice over the sea bream.

After the fish is scaled and gutted, it is rubbed with the spices and allowed to rest in the refrigerator. Then, it is dusted with flour before frying. Achieving a crispy exterior is key, as it keeps the fish intact during the cooking process.

While fillets are an option, they should be placed on top of the rice only during the steaming process. Cooking together from the start can cause the fish to break apart.

To achieve the dish’s signature fragrance and sweetness, Komatsu suggests using store-bought fried onions for convenience. For those using fresh onions, she recommends cooking until caramelized.

The onions are sauteed with ingredients including spices and some of the fish-infused frying oil, creating a flavorful base to season the rice as it cooks.

Long-grain basmati rice provides the dish’s distinct aroma. While once a specialty, this rice variety is now a common sight on supermarket and grocery store shelves.

After adding water to the sauteed onions and spices, the mixture is combined with the rice, and the sea bream is placed on top to cook. Served on a large platter, the dish makes a bold impression.

The fragrant, spice-rubbed fish has a surprisingly light finish that complements the basmati rice, making it addictively delicious.

The versatility of the recipe may inspire you to experiment with various types of fish, not just sea bream.

Fried Fish Cooked with Rice

Ingredients (serves 2):