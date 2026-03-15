Japanese Foods Firm Opens 1st Bento Store in Paris; Hopes to Elevate ‘Bento Culture’ in Europe Following Expo

Courtesy of Maneki Foods Co.

Bento boxed meals sold at the Paris store

Maneki Foods Co., a brand from Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, known for Ekisoba noodle products, recently opened a bento boxed meal store in Paris.

Maneki Bento, which opened on Jan. 20, is the company’s first permanent store in Europe.

Maneki is looking forward to seeing how well traditional Japanese bento is received in Paris, according to a company official. At the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, Maneki saw a positive reception for its specially made ekiben — boxed meals sold at train stations. Developed under the slogan “Bento to the world,” Expo offerings included the Ultimate Kobe Beef Sukiyaki Ekisoba, priced at ¥3,850, and the Original Makunouchi Ekiben boxed lunch at ¥2,480.

In February last year, Maneki sold ekiben at Zurich Main Station in Switzerland. The company said the 200 bento sold out in just two hours, demonstrating their popularity.

Maneki President Noritaka Takeda said he decided to expand within the European market given how meals that are not necessarily hot are accepted in the region, and due to Europe’s well-established takeout culture.

Maneki Bento is located in central Paris, an area packed with high-end restaurants, as part of the efforts to elevate the brand image of a bento. The menu includes: beef sukiyaki, grilled salmon marinated in Saikyo-miso, fried seafood, teriyaki grilled chicken, karaage fried chicken or, for a vegan option, deep-fried tofu cooked in dashi stock with a starchy sauce.

Freshly made, the bento are sold from €13 (about ¥2,380) to €25 (about ¥4,580). A Maneki chef reportedly developed the recipes, aiming for flavors compatible with a Parisian palate, even for those unfamiliar with Japanese cuisine.

Having already established stores in Thailand and Taiwan, Maneki invested about ¥100 million in the Paris operation. “We hope people will enjoy a new approach to bento culture created when Japanese chefs encounter local ingredients,” Takeda said.

The company aims to sell 200 bento per day and achieve annual sales of ¥200 million.